The Trump administration escalates its war on reality

Stephan: Right now we should be gearing up for climate change remediation as we geared up for World War II, by which I mean an all-hands effort coordinating both government, the corporate world, and the American populace. Instead, we have a government actively trying to do everything it can to stop any effort to prepare for this civilization threatening reality, while the Democrats, by and large, seem to run around waving their hands in the air shouting the sky is falling. Less drama more policy is what is required. Everything is going to depend on preparation.

The Trump administration is intensifying its effort to discredit climate science by recruiting a select group to try to cast doubt on the facts it doesn’t like — all under the guise of an official review.

President Donald Trump, who dismissed climate change as a “hoax” on the campaign trail, has filled his administration with people who would go to great lengths to stifle, obscure, and mock any evidence to the contrary. Even though the actual science regarding the effects of climate change has only grown more robust and stark during Trump’s time in office, the administration seems to be digging deeper into its proverbial hole in the sand — burying its head to shield itself from the reality of the world.

William Happer, the senior director of emerging technologies at the National Security Council, is advancing his plan to reexamine thoroughly-reviewed climate science and briefed Trump on it earlier this month, E&E News reported Friday. (This appears to be one of the only briefings related to climate policy that […]