Monday, June 10th, 2019

“This Is What Fascists Do”: Trump Attempted to Suppress State Dept Analyst’s Testimony on Climate Crisis

Author:     Julia Conley
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Sunday, June 09, 2019
Stephan:   In my opinion, right now, we should be deep into impeachment hearings, listening to Mueller and others testify. The cynical calculating Democratic leadership, however, blathers on but does nothing. And so this is what is happening in Trumpworld.

State Department intelligence analyst Rod Schoonover’s testimony was nearly suppressed last week by the Trump administration. Schoonover testified before a House committee about the national security risks posed by the climate crisis.
Credit: Environmental Change and Security Program/Flickr

The Trump administration issued one of its most blatant attacks on climate science this past week when it tried to stop a State Department employee from testifying on the climate crisis, reports showed on Saturday.

As the Washington Post reported, intelligence analyst Rod Schoonover’s testimony was submitted to the White House for approval ahead of his planned appearance before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. His remarks focused on the national security risks posed by the climate crisis.

The Trump administration refused to approve the testimony for entry into the congressional record, noting that the data Schoonover planned to present—drawing from top government scientists’ research and peer-reviewed scientific reports—did not align with the executive branch’s views.

National Security Council advisers wrote a number of comments on Schoonover’s draft, saying the […]

