America Refuses to Fix Its Broken Election System

Stephan: I simply don't understand why Americans are not out demonstrating, forcing Congress to do something about our electoral system. Of course, to those in power they don't want to do anything that disturbs their hold on power and status because many of them would lose their seats if the system was cleansed. But why aren't the voters crying out? Maybe we have just gotten to a point where democracy is so poorly understood by an ignorant populace that they don't comprehend what is at risk.

As 2020’s elections edge closer, recent troubling developments are casting new light on an old question—what will it take for the results to be trusted?

The emergence of powerful forms of online political propaganda, the absence of progress in 2019 state legislatures on improving audits and recounts, and new revelations about the extent of Russian hacking in 2016—accessing more election administration details than previously reported—all point to the same bottom line: what evidence can be presented to a polarized electorate to legitimize the results?

To be fair, some policy experts who network with senior election officials—who have authority to order more thorough vote-verification steps without new legislation—say there is still time to act. But as 2020 gets closer, there are fewer opportunities to do so.

The question of what additional proactive steps could be a public trust counterweight is not theoretical. There are many signs that 2020 will be very fractious, starting with the emergence of new forms of political propaganda. The latest is doctored videos, such as one recently of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—slurring her words—that drew millions of views, or another video mocking […]