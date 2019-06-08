Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, June 8th, 2019

US abortion policy is ‘extremist hate’ and ‘torture’, says UN commissioner

Author:     Liz Ford
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tue 4 Jun 2019 02.00 EDT
Link: US abortion policy is ‘extremist hate’ and ‘torture’, says UN commissioner
Stephan:   "The US policy on abortion is a form of extremist hate that amounts to the torture of women." My fellow Americans, aren't you proud to see your country described in these terms? Do I need to tell you I am being sarcastic?

United Nations deputy high commissioner for human rights, Kate Gilmore.
Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

The US policy on abortion is a form of extremist hate that amounts to the torture of women, the UN deputy high commissioner for human rights told the Guardian. (emphasis added)

The attack on women’s rights was a “crisis”, organised and well-resourced by very extremist groups.

“We have not called it out in the same way we have other forms of extremist hate, but this is gender-based violence against women, no question,” Kate Gilmore said.

“It’s clear it’s torture – it’s a deprivation of a right to health,” she warned, pointing out that the committee of experts assigned to monitor the implementation of the nine core UN human rights instruments have each “independently declared the absolute prohibition of abortion … is against human rights”.

Gilmore, appointed deputy high commissioner in 2015, said the banning of abortion in some US states and the attempts by the Trump administration to remove language from key international documents was “deeply […]

Read the Full Article