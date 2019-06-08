US abortion policy is ‘extremist hate’ and ‘torture’, says UN commissioner

Stephan: "The US policy on abortion is a form of extremist hate that amounts to the torture of women." My fellow Americans, aren't you proud to see your country described in these terms? Do I need to tell you I am being sarcastic?

The US policy on abortion is a form of extremist hate that amounts to the torture of women, the UN deputy high commissioner for human rights told the Guardian. (emphasis added)

The attack on women’s rights was a “crisis”, organised and well-resourced by very extremist groups.

“We have not called it out in the same way we have other forms of extremist hate, but this is gender-based violence against women, no question,” Kate Gilmore said.

“It’s clear it’s torture – it’s a deprivation of a right to health,” she warned, pointing out that the committee of experts assigned to monitor the implementation of the nine core UN human rights instruments have each “independently declared the absolute prohibition of abortion … is against human rights”.

Gilmore, appointed deputy high commissioner in 2015, said the banning of abortion in some US states and the attempts by the Trump administration to remove language from key international documents was “deeply […]