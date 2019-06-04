China cracks cheap lithium production in electric car breakthrough

The production of lithium – an essential ingredient in batteries for electric cars – has become easier and significantly cheaper, thanks to a technological breakthrough, just as US concerns about China’s dominance in the supply chain are on the rise.
The cost of extracting the mineral has been slashed to a “record low” of 15,000 yuan (US$2,180) per tonne by the new process, a Chinese government report said.
That compares to an international price for lithium ranging from US$12,000 to US$20,000 per tonne – and a long-term contract price of about US$17,000 – over the past year, according to some industrial estimates.
The precise production costs of lithium are a closely guarded business secret, but industry insiders interviewed by the South China Morning Post agreed that the […]
And now with Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products, we will not get the benefit of the better prices on Lithium. China will move way ahead of us in the ever-changing world of electric cars which will be the way that the world moves now.
I do hope the recycling technology catches up with this huge increase in lithium battery usage. So far once again new tech creates old tech problems then it is off to the land fill. In my future world people will be mining landfills for fun and profit that is if in fifty years we have not choked on our stuff.