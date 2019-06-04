China cracks cheap lithium production in electric car breakthrough

Stephan: If this report is accurate, and the South China Morning Post has a good reputation for accuracy on non-political subjects, it is a huge game-changing deal. It will transform the transportation industry to the benefit of China and the detriment of the United States. Trump's anti-science, anti-climate change positions, and his penchant for trade wars virtually guarantees the decline of America. Electric car and truck engines are much simpler and easier to manufacture. The obstacle to making them quickly universal has been the cost of the batteries. China now seems capable of dropping the price by orders of magnitude.