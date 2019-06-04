America is in rapid moral decline

Stephan: As I am writing this, Rachel Maddow is doing a story on two Trump close advisors, and former Republican Party officials, Elliot Brody, an ex-con imprisoned for crooked business dealings, and George Nader who was arrested and imprisoned twice for child pornography and sexual molestation of children in two countries, and who just this Monday was arrested at Laguardia airport and indicted again for the same thing. Brody and Nader are not only Trump advisors, and Republican Party officials, but were active participants with the Trump family to coordinate with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election on Trump's behalf.
Let's just state the truth. This is a criminal administration, filled with criminals, unlike anything that has ever happened in America before. Yet to most Trumpers none of this matters, and it certainly doesn't matter to Mitch McConnell and the other Republicans in the Senate. What I find amazing is that even the Democrats can't quite pull up their pampers to do what the facts demand that they do: Impeach this Mafia don, and force him and all his criminal colleagues out of the government and back into the sewers from whence they came.
Here is a report that details even more of the same.
We have all seen the self-righteous memes in our social media feeds, and the message is always some variation of the following: American morals are going to hell in a handbasket. Yes, our nation is moral decay, according to a 2015 opinion piece from the National Review. Per the author of that piece, we liberals are hellbent on destroying America, what with our divorcing, single-parenting, social justice-backing, non-educating, homosexual-loving, art-hating ways. He was right, back in 2015, about the morals of this nation being in decay. But the issue with moral decay in this country has little to with divorce, non-traditional family units, rock n’ roll, or hip hop. It also has nothing to do with liberals.
In their quest for power, those so concerned with declining morals have gone out of the way to elect an immoral man into the highest office in the land.
An office that should be held to the highest of standards is now occupied by a man who is morally and ethically bankrupt. The party that impeached a president for lying about a blowjob now refuses […]
I think people should have paid more attention to the “hippies” back in the sixties who wanted “Peace, Love and Happiness”, not war and war and more war. I don’t know how people could have been so stupid about the “Military-Industrial-Complex” which Eisenhower warned us about and have now taken over the country with their “Neo-liberalism” style of “dog eat dog” hypocritical capitalism, with a “madman” and his cronies in charge of our unintelligent country. We deserve a better, more people-centered government than we have now, which cares more about the people’s wellbeing than about wars that are unnecessary and unintelligent.