America is in rapid moral decline

We have all seen the self-righteous memes in our social media feeds, and the message is always some variation of the following: American morals are going to hell in a handbasket. Yes, our nation is moral decay, according to a 2015 opinion piece from the National Review. Per the author of that piece, we liberals are hellbent on destroying America, what with our divorcing, single-parenting, social justice-backing, non-educating, homosexual-loving, art-hating ways. He was right, back in 2015, about the morals of this nation being in decay. But the issue with moral decay in this country has little to with divorce, non-traditional family units, rock n’ roll, or hip hop. It also has nothing to do with liberals.

In their quest for power, those so concerned with declining morals have gone out of the way to elect an immoral man into the highest office in the land.

An office that should be held to the highest of standards is now occupied by a man who is morally and ethically bankrupt. The party that impeached a president for lying about a blowjob now refuses […]