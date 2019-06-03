Republican Plot to Entrench White Power Revealed

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for some years now that the Republican Party of Lincoln and Dirksen is long gone, replaced by a christofascist White supremacist cult. Now the files of a Republican strategist admits this, and makes it explicit.

What follows is a conversation between Executive Director of Common Cause North Carolina Bob Phillips and Marc Steiner Peries of The Real News Network. Read a transcript of their conversation below or watch the video at the bottom of the post.

MARC STEINER Welcome to The Real News Network. I’m Marc Steiner. It’s great to have you all with us.

Voting rights goes to the heart of our very democracy. Using race to abridge those rights was commonplace in our country and gerrymandering districtsto disenfranchise another political party is as old as the republic itself. Now, North Carolina Republicans have gerrymandered their legislative and congressional districts to ensure that Democrats cannot control the state’s political future, despite the fact that Democrats are in the majority. Common Cause took them to court in Common Cause v. Lewis to challenge the gerrymandering of those districts. In the course of their case, they’ve discovered documents that clearly show that Trump’s administration lied when pushing for a citizenship question on the 2020 census. It may seem disconnected; […]