Most atheists and agnostics BELIEVE in the supernatural and ‘underlying forces of good and evil’ despite rejecting religion in favor of science, study finds

Stephan: Atheism, like religious belief, is entirely a human created mental construct, and should not be confused with the innate knowledge that there is an aspect of consciousness that is not physiologically based -- in science we call this nonlocal consciousness because it exists outside of spacetime. This recent study of atheists illustrates this point.

Even most atheists can’t entirely shake their belief in the supernatural, says a new study.

According to recent research, even those who purport not to believe in any organized religion accepted at least some supernatural sentiments.

The study comes from the Understanding Unbelief project, which is sponsored through the University of Kent in the U.K. and was based on thousands of atheist or agnostic respondents.

‘Unbelief in God doesn’t necessarily entail unbelief in other supernatural phenomena,’ write the report’s authors.

‘Atheists and (less so) agnostics exhibit lower levels of supernatural belief than do the wider populations.

‘However, only minorities of atheists or agnostics in each of our countries appear to be thoroughgoing naturalists.’

Just what exactly those beliefs are vary, according to the experts’ research.

In the U.S., a little under 20 percent of Americans reported believing in ‘supernatural beings,’ while about 50 percent of self-described atheists in China reported believing in ‘underlying forces of good and evil.’

Relatively speaking, among general populations U.S. those […]