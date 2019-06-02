New Wave of Legislation, Proclamations in Blue States Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access

Stephan: The Great Schism Trend grows ever wider. I think the christofascists who control the Red Value states have overplayed their hand. I think we are going to see an exodus of young people, particularly young women, leaving Red Value states, a decrease in Red State university populations, fewer new businesses moving into Red states and a host of other unanticipated consequences, and shrinking economies. Meanwhile, I predict that the economies of Blue states will prosper comparatively, new business will increase. and a wide range of positive unanticipated developments.

As a slew of predominantly Republican states take steps to ban or limit access to abortion, several other states governed by Democratic leaders are attempting to strengthen reproductive rights and bolster their record with pro-choice advocacy groups.

In the last week, Illinois and Nevada have passed new legislation protecting abortion access, while leaders in California, Oregon and Washington made efforts to signal their support of pro-choice policies.

On Friday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker indicated that he would sign into law the Reproductive Health Act, a piece of legislation designed to protect and enshrine the “fundamental rights of individuals to make autonomous decisions about one’s own reproductive health.”

The law, which would replace an outdated and unenforced edict criminalizing abortion providers, would also establish that a “fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights.”

That same day, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed the Trust Nevada Women Act, which also removes criminal penalties for abortion providers. In addition to easing restrictions regarding abortion drugs, the law removes a requirement that forced doctors […]