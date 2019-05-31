Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, May 31st, 2019

Mitch McConnell’s new admission confirms he pulled a historic fraud on the American people

Author:     Cody Fenwick
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     May 29, 2019
Stephan:   Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chou, Secretary of Transportation (see SR yesterday), are so openly and blatantly corrupt that they would be comic relief if it were a play. But it is not, it is the American government, and your life and the lives of your family are directly affected by their lack of integrity. I think you have to ask, what is wrong with the voters of Kentucky that they keep sending this loathsome man back to Congress?

Republican Senator and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made plain on Tuesday that he’s just as manipulative, mendacious, and unprincipled as any of his critics have ever said.

CNN reported that at a Paducah Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Kentucky on Tuesday, someone asked if Republicans would fill a Supreme Court seat if it opened up in 2020:

Of course, this admission confirms that he never believed the principle that he propounded in 2020 after Justice Antonin Scalia died, that no Supreme Court justice should be confirmed during a presidential election year. Under McConnell’s leadership, the Senate never even considered President Barack Obama’s nominee Judge Merrick Garland. This was based on a made-up principle at the time, with no justification and no rational basis, but McConnell pretended that he believed it, and the Republican Party went right along with him.

He said the decision to block Garland was about “a principle, not a person.”

The principle, he said, was based on the idea that voters should […]

