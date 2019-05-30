The Bioenergy Delusion

Stephan: A number of people on the island where I live heat with wood in some form and, when I ask them why, they tell me one that it is cheaper, since this is a heavily forested island; and two, that they don't want to burn petroleum. I have learned that telling them that burning wood is worse for the environment usually ends the conversation. But it is true. Using bioenergy is actually going backwards. Here is a good article on this widely misunderstood issue.

Replacing fossil fuels with bioenergy only takes us backwards, continuing our addiction to burning and extraction, and causing extensive ecological damage.

The bioenergy industry gives the impression of being at the forefront of tackling climate change. Every wood pellet that’s burned communicates the illusion of innovative progress away from fossil fuels and towards ‘renewable’ energy.

In the context of our urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it is easy to be persuaded by a strategy which can supposedly help steer us away from impending doom.

Before I took my job working to protect forests I was under the impression that bioenergy was something positive.

Capitalism growth

Since humans first discovered how to create fire about 1.5 million years ago, our ability to harness the flames has sustained us, warmed us, and fed us.

Most of the world is fiercely globalised and intensely capitalist, focusing on – or subjected to – short-term economic gain.

Societies in the global north have become demanding and consumerist, reaching ever further afield for products to satisfy our desires. We have plunged deep into oil wells, and exploited pristine, ecologically priceless ecosystems in the Arctic and Amazon.

Burning […]