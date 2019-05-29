Trump takes aim at firefighting jobs with largest federal cut in a decade

Stephan: My wife and I live surrounded by a forest, and we have friends whose homes and properties have been threatened by fire. Not surprisingly we care about and support fire fighters, and this latest policy change by Trump has the potential to radically alter our lives, and the lives of millions who live in the Blue value West Coast states. The failure of the Democrats to get a spine quit calculating and stand up for the Constitution is really beginning to irritate me. We need to get the loathsome Trump out of office, before he damages the country so badly it can't be fixed. He should go to prison, but that has never happened in more than two centuries so I'll settle for just getting him out of office.

The Trump administration is planning to cut over a thousand jobs — including many wildland firefighting jobs — in what’s thought to be the largest federal jobs cut in a decade. The move comes ahead of another wildfire season and amid threatened halts to financial assistance following deadly fires last year.

The latest attempt in what appears to undermine wildfire preparedness includes ending a federal program that trains young people for jobs including wildfire fighting, while at the same time withholding wildfire reimbursements California officials say are owed from last year. All of this serves to deepen the feud between President Donald Trump and West Coast states over disaster assistance. Meanwhile, multiple states are preparing for another brutal wildfire season based on current federal projections.

In […]