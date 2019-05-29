Tornadoes Hit Unusually Wide Swaths of U.S., Alarming Climate Scientists

Stephan: Several years ago I was asked to speak in Oklahoma, where after my presentation they had a dinner, and I was seated next to a Republican city councilman from another town. There had recently been a devastating tornado in that town and, to make conversation I asked him what he thought of climate change. He looked at me and said, he thought it was a hoax created by scientists who wanted to find new ways to get funding. I could hardly keep my face from revealing my reaction. Then he volunteered that there was one thing he did believe in and I asked him what it was? He said what he believed was that tornadoes were getting worse, nothing to do with climate change, but a weather cycle, and that he was fearful there might come a time when his town and others would be faced with a tough choice. I asked him what the tough choice would be? He said, How many times do you rebuild a town? I thought of that when I read this report. And I think it is going to become an important question.