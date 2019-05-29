Tornadoes Hit Unusually Wide Swaths of U.S., Alarming Climate Scientists

Wednesday, May 29th, 2019
Stephan: Several years ago I was asked to speak in Oklahoma, where after my presentation they had a dinner, and I was seated next to a Republican city councilman from another town.
There had recently been a devastating tornado in that town and, to make conversation I asked him what he thought of climate change. He looked at me and said, he thought it was a hoax created by scientists who wanted to find new ways to get funding. I could hardly keep my face from revealing my reaction. Then he volunteered that there was one thing he did believe in and I asked him what it was?
He said what he believed was that tornadoes were getting worse, nothing to do with climate change, but a weather cycle, and that he was fearful there might come a time when his town and others would be faced with a tough choice. I asked him what the tough choice would be? He said, How many times do you rebuild a town? I thought of that when I read this report. And I think it is going to become an important question.
A tornado in the Oklahoma City suburb of El Reno left at least two people dead after it flattened a motel and caused widespread damage to a mobile home park on May 25.
Credit: CBC News
As the death toll in Oklahoma rose to six Monday amid an outbreak of nearly 200 tornadoes across the Midwest in recent days — as well as in areas far less accustomed to them — climate scientists said such patterns may carry warnings about the climate crisis and its many implications for extreme weather events.
In Oklahoma, tornadoes touched down in at least two cities, including El Reno and Sapulpa, over the weekend, injuring dozens and leveling a number of homes. The tornado that hit El Reno, a suburb of Oklahoma City, was given an EF3 rating, with wind speeds up to 165 miles per hour. Only about five percent of tornadoes are given an EF3 rating or higher.
The tornadoes hit after much of the state endured severe flooding last week, following […]
I guess once you have been “born again” through our lord trump nothing else matters. Really amazing that with ongoing historic flooding, tornados and unusual cold and heat waves that it is the scientists who are gaming the system. Or is it down deep many deniers who trust trump are really afraid of the coming environmental collapse and need a strong father to help them feel safe? If we humans are to survive the climate instability it would seem moving underground and away from rivers and oceans will be necessary.
Will, ‘they’ moved underground in Turkey many hundreds, perhaps thousands of years ago. There are also underground tunnels throughout Bulgaria. Check out Sylvie Ivanova and her NewEarth YouTube channel.
Perhaps if we called it something else…? I see clues in this report. That one poohbah sitting next to Stephan for example: he had the facts, he had the caring, & the thinking & inquiring, the sense of community, perhaps the will to action …just the unwillingness to call a spade “climate change”. Well, if that’s what it takes to get people together…any suggestions? Thanks
Sherry what about “climate instability”? And we stop blaming, shaming and otherwise damning our fellow humans for all the wrong choices that have brought us to this point. We have all benefited from this consumerist industrial energy system that is now destroying us. Let us work together so future generations of plants, animals, insects, fishes and humans may grow and evolve because the tipping point is long past.
Yes John I had read about those discoveries of underground habitation. It would seem that is the only way for future generations to survive until the planet reaches some new equilibrium. I just don’t think Elon will have the seating for but a few to move to Mars.
We are having tornados and thunderstorms here in Pennsylvania which I have NEVER seen before since I began living here since 1957. Even the last couple of days have been very bad and my cellar is flooding like never before and the drains might not hold the overflow which has happened only once during the time I have been living here. There is definitely a change in the climate happening right now and who knows how the future will be. I believe it will be much worse, especially as it effects the crops we depend upon to live. The crops cannot stand this kind of weather change either; nor can the wildlife population, even the cattle that a large percentage of people depend on, but should change, because they are part of the problem, too. We are all in trouble, all over the world and no one can deny that fact no matter how stupid they are, especially the Trump followers.