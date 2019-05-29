‘The Road to Tyranny Is Paved With Corrupt Intentions’: Transportation Secretary Chao Still Profiting From Asphalt-Construction Giant

Stephan: The American government must now rank as one of the most corrupt in the world, and yet Trump today is at 41.1% approval rating, with 90% of Republicans approving of him and his administration. The problem with America is Americans, and I cannot tell you how sad I feel writing that sentence.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao came under fire from ethics experts and reporters after The Wall Street Journal revealed Tuesday that she still owns shares in a major construction company that provides materials for road-paving despite pledging to divest from the company in the ethics agreement she signed before her confirmation in early 2017.

“Elaine Chao just threw her hat into the ring for the Trump admin’s worst self-enriching action.”

—Public Citizen

“The road to tyranny is paved with corrupt intentions: Elaine Chao just threw her hat into the ring for the Trump admin’s worst self-enriching action—retaining shares in a construction-materials company more than a year after she promised to relinquish them,” the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen tweeted in response to the report.

Shares of Vulcan Materials Co. “have risen nearly 13 percent since April 2018, the month in which Ms. Chao said she would be cashed out of […]