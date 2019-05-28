Even Steve Bannon Thinks Trump’s Latest Climate Change Plan is Too Extreme

Stephan: The United States under Trump, his administration, and the Republican Congress is not only not preparing for climate change at the federal level, it is actively sabotaging any effort to do so. In my opinion, the future is going to remember this period in America as one of the stupidest and most criminally negligent in human history.

From pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord to rolling back a wave of Obama-era environmental regulations, the Trump administration has always been quick to disavow any efforts to combat climate change. But it turns out they’re just getting started. The New York Times reports that President Donald Trump and his administration are “launching a new assault” against climate change efforts. The anti-environmental effort is being coordinated across a broad swath of agencies: Officials at the National Security Council are being directed to “strip references” to climate change in speeches, and the U.S. Geological Survey is changing its climate models to project the impacts of climate change only through 2040, rather than the previous modeling through the end of the century.

The greatest impacts, however, are likely to be felt through the National Climate Assessment, a government-funded climate change document published every four years. The assessment’s most recent release in November 2018 went against the Trump administration’s climate nonchalance by outlining nightmarish […]