Trump proposes $16B in taxpayer money to finance trade war he claimed was making us rich

Stephan: Remember when Democrat Bill Clinton balanced the budget and the federal deficit was eliminated? In contrast, even rightwing journalists, like those with the Washington Examiner, are beginning to see the reality of Trump's lies about trade and the deficit. The U.S. national debt as of April 4, 2019 was $22.03 trillion, a number so large most people could not write it as a number. Between the failed trade policies and climate disasters, American farmers have entered a period of massive crisis, and you and I are now subsidizing them because of Trump's incompetence in business, and unwillingness to accept that climate change is real.

The Trump administration on Thursday announced plans to offer $16 billionto farmers who were suffering losses as a result of President Trump’s failing trade war with China, which he once claimed was making the United States rich by bringing in tariff revenue.

Trump authorized the Department of Agriculture to spend up to $16 billion on “trade mitigation programs” to compensate farmers for losses stemming from China’s retaliatory tariffs.

Yet, Trump has consistently boasted about how successful his trade war would be in making the U.S. wealthier.

“Billions of Dollars are pouring into the coffers of the U.S.A. because of the Tariffs being charged to China, and there is a long way to go,” Trump wrote on Twitter last November. “If companies don’t want to pay Tariffs, build in the U.S.A. Otherwise, lets just make our Country richer than ever before!”

This is just one of many times in which he’s lied about the effects of tariffs, even arguing that […]