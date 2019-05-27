America’s schools are crumbling – what will it take to fix them?

Stephan: Minnesota wrote the first charter school law in the United States in 1991, and since the charter school movement began there has been a conscious dedicated effort to let public schools in America deteriorate so that primary and secondary education could be turned into a profit making industry to further enrich the already rich. I think there has also been an undercurrent to this trend committed to turning the bulk of Americans into ignorant peasants easily manipulated by a small uber-rich class -- in essence the schools have been part of the Neo-feudalism Trend. As this report makes clear I am not alone in seeing these trends in play.

When I was asked to support a federal lawsuit that says Detroit’s deteriorating schools were having a negative impact on students’ ability to learn, the decision was a no-brainer.

Detroit’s schools are so old and raggedy that last year the city’s schools chief, Nikolai Vitti, ordered the water shut off across the district due to lead and copper risks from antiquated plumbing. By mid-September, elevated levels of copper and lead were confirmed in 57 of 86 schools tested.

Safe water isn’t the only problem in Detroit schools. A 2018 assessment found that it would cost about US$500 million to bring Detroit’s schools into a state of repair – a figure that could grow to $1.4 billion if the school district waits another five years to address the problems. A school board official concluded that the district would have to “pick and choose” which repairs to make because there isn’t enough money to make them all.

Even though a federal […]