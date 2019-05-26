What if we covered the climate crisis like we did the start of the second world war?

Stephan: Bill Moyers in this speech lays it out. What climate change requires is a coordinated multi-nation single-minded plan. The kind of response that occurred in the U.S. under Roosevelt when the Second World War began, and after it ended with the Marshall Plan; a completely different approach to governance than the corrupted partisanship of today. And it needs to start now.

Today marks the official launch of Covering Climate Now, a project co-sponsored by The Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation. Joined by The Guardian and others partners to be announced, Covering Climate Now will bring journalists and news outlets together to dramatically improve how the media as a whole covers the climate crisis and its solutions.

The following is an abridged version of the conference keynote speech by iconic TV newsman Bill Moyers, as prepared for delivery. A video version of the speech is available here. See here for more about the Covering Climate Now project.

I have been asked to bring this gathering to a close by summing up how we can do better at covering the possible “collapse of our civilizations and the extinction of much of the natural world,” to quote the noted environmentalist David Attenborough, speaking at the recent United Nations climate summit in Poland.

I don’t come with a silver bullet. And I’m no expert on the topic. Like you, I am just a journalist whose craft calls for us to explain things we don’t understand. […]