Republicans attend rally to carve out new Christian state: ‘It’s either going to be bloodshed or Liberty State’

Stephan: Here is the latest on the most extreme manifestation of the Great Schism Trend, They want an anti-Semitic, White Supremacist, submissive woman christofascist state, essentially the christofascist version of the Isis caliphate. Far fetched but, as they admit, a potential source of real social violence.

The far-right gathered in Spokane Valley, Washington to push for the creation of Liberty State, a 51st US state that is intended to be something of a wildlife sanctuary for Christian conservatives, the Spokesman-Review reported Friday.

“The Liberty State Gala drew about 200 people to the CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley. Supporters of the new Christian conservative state – which would span parts of Washington and Oregon as well as Idaho, Montana and Wyoming – raised money by auctioning pies and other desserts,” the newspaper reported.

One of the speakers was notorious far-right Republican state Rep. Matt Shea. Shea published a “biblical war” manifesto last fall.

In April, Shea was caught conspiring to far-right extremists to commit acts of violence against liberal activists. In response, Shea quoted an anti-Semitic website to lash out at the journalist who exposed him.

Shea was not the only elected official to attend the Liberty […]