Saturday, May 25th, 2019

Trump Administration Plans To Close Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers

Author:     Dave Jamieson
Source:     HuffPost
Publication Date:     05/24/2019 10:59 am ET
Stephan:   Yet another ugly, stupid, policy decision from a man and an administration that should never have come to power. When I was reading Gibbon's The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire as a young man I kept thinking why were the leaders so spineless and stupid? Couldn't they see what was happening, and where it would end? Now I am living the same process and I have the same questions. The utter bored ignorance of the American public -- Trump's approval rating has hardly changed, it is 41.2% today -- the weakness of the Democratic Party, and the corruption of the Republic Party are so similar to the end of the Roman empire's demise that I feel like we ought to be wearing togas.

Credit: Anaconda Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center

Officials at the Forest Service informed staffers on Friday that at least nine of the agency’s 25 Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers would be closing.

The conservation centers, which are run by federal employees, help train youth in wildland firefighting, forestry, disaster recovery and other outdoor jobs. Their official mission is to educate 16- to 24-year-olds, many of whom are from disadvantaged backgrounds, while helping U.S. conservation efforts on public lands.

Many kids end up with vocational and GED certificates as a result of the program. Working in different units of the Forest Service, apprentices in the program also help first responders during national emergencies and disasters.

Most of the centers are clustered in the South and West on national forest lands. Those slated to close are in Montana, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Virginia, Washington, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oregon.

A union representing workers at the sites said […]

Read the Full Article

  1. Will on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 4:31 am

    The last days of Rome could not have been much more corrupt. And to think of all the dumb ass Americans who crave a strong white man to MAGA when he is doing just the opposite. On the other hand things have been sliding downhill for sometime before trump arose. Corporate, mic, security/intelligence state has dramatically grown since 9/11 with no push back from our “elected” representives. What are we the masses to do? Oh, that’s right go shopping as W recommended after 9/11…