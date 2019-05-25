Trump Administration Plans To Close Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers

Stephan: Yet another ugly, stupid, policy decision from a man and an administration that should never have come to power. When I was reading Gibbon's The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire as a young man I kept thinking why were the leaders so spineless and stupid? Couldn't they see what was happening, and where it would end? Now I am living the same process and I have the same questions. The utter bored ignorance of the American public -- Trump's approval rating has hardly changed, it is 41.2% today -- the weakness of the Democratic Party, and the corruption of the Republic Party are so similar to the end of the Roman empire's demise that I feel like we ought to be wearing togas.