The bus wars are over. Electricity — and China — won.

Stephan: While the United States dithers over dealing with the madman in the presidency, and the corrupt incompetents he has put into positions of power, China is shaping the future. Is this polemics or fact? Consider this report.

The bus wars are over and electricity has won — thanks to a big boost from China.

In fact, when it comes to electric bus purchases, China is outpacing the United States by an astounding 421,000 to 300 as of the end of 2018.

Thanks to China’s massive investment in and support for electric buses, electrics are now racing past a 50% share of new bus sales worldwide, according to a recent analysis by Bloomberg NEF (BNEF).

ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) SHARE OF NEW VEHICLE SALES WORLDWIDE. CREDIT: BNEF.

For decades, cities and countries have been trying to replace dirty diesel buses, which not only emit staggering amounts of urban air pollution and greenhouse gases, but they also routinely break down and need major repairs.

Cities around the world have tried buses running on a variety of cleaner alternatives to diesel, including natural gas, hydrogen, biodiesel, […]