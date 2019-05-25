‘Earthworm Dilemma’ Has Climate Scientists Racing to Keep Up

Stephan: The further we get into climate change, the further the ecosystems of earth are disturbed from their historic patterns. Earthworms like bees normally live their life patterns with little awareness by the bulk of humanity. Most people rarely think of them or have any appreciation of their importance. We are about to learn to our peril.

Cindy Shaw, a carbon-research scientist with the Canadian Forest Service, studies the boreal forest — the world’s most northerly forest, which circles the top of the globe like a ring of hair around a balding head.

A few years ago, while conducting a study in northern Alberta to see how the forest floor was recovering after oil and gas activity, she saw something she had never seen there before: earthworms.

“I was amazed,” she said. “At the very first plot, there was a lot of evidence of earthworm activity.”

Native earthworms disappeared from most of northern North America 10,000 years ago, during the ice age. Now invasive earthworm species from southern Europe — survivors of that frozen epoch, and introduced to this continent by European settlers centuries ago — are making their way through […]