Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $25M in baby powder cancer verdict

Stephan: Here is some good news about Johnson & Johnson being held responsible for something they knew caused health problems but sold anyway because money was more important than healthy customers.

Johnson & Johnson was recently ordered to pay $25 million in compensatory damages to a 66-year-old woman who contracted a rare asbestos-related cancer after decades of using J&J’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower products. Next week, the New York jury will determine whether J&J is also liable for punitive damages in this case.

According to Donna Olson’s deposition, her mother used J&J’s Baby Powder during her daily baths since her birth in 1953 until 1961. At the age of eight, Olson continued using the product on her own and even used the product on her own daughter when she was born in 1991.

In 1995, Olson switched to J&J’s Shower to Shower after daily baths. She finally discontinued using the product after hearing about a possible link to ovarian cancer cases in 2015.

In May 2016, Olson was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma. During her deposition, she recalled repeatedly breathing in J&J talc products that bore no labels warning of potential risks to cancer.

Olson alleges that […]