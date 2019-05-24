A Major Coal Company Went Bust. Its Bankruptcy Filing Shows That It Was Funding Climate Change Denialism

Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, May 24th, 2019

Stephan:   Here is some good news about coal. In spite of everything Trump and his administration, and the company itself have done, and are doing, to keep coal alive and polluting, the industry's days are numbered.

Coal is loaded onto hopper cars at Cloud Peak Energy’s Spring Creek Mine near Decker, Mont.
Credit: Matthew Brown/AP

The Bankruptcy of one of the largest domestic coal producers in the country has revealed that the company maintains financial ties to many of the leading groups that have sowed doubt over the human causes of global warming.

The disclosures are from Cloud Peak Energy, a Wyoming-based coal mining corporation that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 10. The company had been battered by low coal prices, including in international markets cultivated by the firm.

The documents in the court docket show that the coal giant gave contributions to leading think tanks that have attacked the link between the burning of fossil fuels and climate change, as well as to several conservative advocacy groups that have attempted to undermine policies intended to shift the economy toward renewable energy. The documents do not include information on the size of the contributions, yet, taken as a whole, the list of groups Cloud Peak Energy helped fund are indicative […]

