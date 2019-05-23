The countries with the highest immigrant populations

Robust immigration has buoyed the populations of the U.S., U.K. and other developed nations, keeping them from shrinking for now. But a number of aging countries don’t have enough immigration to replace their population as their fertility rates continue to plummet.

“Young and working-age immigrants do this directly as they integrate in a country’s society and economy, and they also contribute to population growth when they have children.”

— Irene Bloemraad, sociology professor and director of the University of California Berkeley’s Interdisciplinary Migration Initiative

The U.S. is unlikely to see any population decline over at least the next couple of decades because of immigration. […]