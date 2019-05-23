One of Trump’s broken promises has cost US taxpayers 255 times the presidential salary he volunteered not to take

Stephan: One of the hallmarks of Trump and his minions is their sense of entitlement, indulgence, and active milking of your tax dollars for their personal pleasure. This, however, takes it into the realm of the surreal.

Donald Trump’s golf outings have cost U.S. taxpayers $102 million in expenses — which, according to HuffPost, is “255 times the annual presidential salary he volunteered not to take.”

The figure represents millions in “extra travel and security expenses,” according to HuffPost, and will increase again next month when he visits his resort in Doonbeg, Ireland in June.

HuffPost conducted the analysis, which it described as “a conservative approach to determining costs” based off a 2019 Government Accountability Office report on Trump’s presidential travel and secret service expenditures.

Per HuffPost:

U.S. taxpayers have spent $81 million for the president’s two dozen trips to Florida, according to a HuffPost analysis. They spent $17 million for his 15 trips to New Jersey, another $1 million so he could visit his resort in Los Angeles and at least $3 million for his two days in Scotland last summer ― $1.3 million of which went just for rental cars for the massive entourage that accompanies a president abroad.

“It’s obviously an incredible waste of money,” Robert Weissman, president […]