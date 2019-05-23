Exxon predicted in 1982 exactly how high global carbon emissions would be today

Stephan: The petroleum industry like the tobacco industry before it, knew years before it became an issue that what they were doing was having a negative effect on the wellbeing of humanity, and killing people. Yet, they carried on with their destructive business anyway because profit was more important to them than fostering wellbeing. Here are the facts.

The concentration of carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere reached an unprecedented level this month. Researchers at the fossil fuel giant Exxon saw it coming decades ago.

Measurements taken on May 3 at the world’s oldest measuring station, the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii, recorded “humanity’s first day ever with more than 415 parts per million [ppm] CO2 in the air,” according to the United Nation’s climate change Twitter account. As of May 12, levels have remained steady at 415 ppm.

Never before in human history has there been so much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The last time scientists believe it may have been this high was 2.5 to 5 million years ago during the Pliocene epoch, when sea levels were 25 meters higher than today and global temperatures were warmer by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

CO2 CONCENTRATION IN THE ATMOSPHERE OVER THE PAST 800,000 YEARS ACCORDING TO ICE CORE DATA (PRE-1958) AND MAUNA LOA DATA (POST-1958). (CREDIT: SCRIPPS INSTITUTION OF OCEANOGRAPHY AT UC SAN DIEGO).

