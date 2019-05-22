Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019

Association Between Ultraprocessed Food Consumption and Risk of Mortality Among Middle-aged Adults in France.

Author:     Schnabel L, Kesse-Guyot, Allès, Touvier, Srour, Hercberg, Buscail, Julia C
Source:     Journal of the American Medical Association - Internal Medicine
Publication Date:     11 Feb 2019
 Link: Association Between Ultraprocessed Food Consumption and Risk of Mortality Among Middle-aged Adults in France.
Stephan:   I am sorry that I can't find a general audience report on this research, but I think it is so important that I have chosen to run with the academic version because even in academic terms I think the conclusion should be very clear. If you read me regularly you know I counsel all my readers to shop only the outer edge aisles of their super market and purchase as little prepared foods as possible. They literally over time can kill you. Here is the data supporting that conclusion from a large well-designed study.

Ultra-processed foods have higher amounts of ingredients that are known to be bad for your health.
Credit: Deposit Photos

Abstract

IMPORTANCE:

Growing evidence indicates that higher intake of ultraprocessed foods is associated with higher incidence of noncommunicable diseases. However, to date, the association between ultraprocessed foods consumption and mortality risk has never been investigated.

OBJECTIVE:

To assess the association between ultraprocessed foods consumption and all-cause mortality risk.

DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS:

This observational prospective cohort study selected adults, 45 years or older, from the French NutriNet-Santé Study, an ongoing cohort study that launched on May 11, 2009, and performed a follow-up through December 15, 2017 (a median of 7.1 years). Participants were selected if they completed at least 1 set of 3 web-based 24-hour dietary records during their first 2 years of follow-up. Self-reported data were collected at baseline, including sociodemographic, lifestyle, physical activity, weight and height, and anthropometrics.

EXPOSURES:

The ultraprocessed foods group (from the NOVA food classification system), characterized as ready-to-eat or -heat formulations made mostly from ingredients usually combined with additives. Proportion (in weight) of ultraprocessed foods in the diet was computed for each participant.

MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES:

The association between […]

1 Comment

  1. Norm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Eating ultra processed foods probably also corresponds with several other traits that could lead to how mortality. Such as poverty, obesity, and a general lack of interest or awareness of many issues related to physical fitness.