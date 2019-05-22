Association Between Ultraprocessed Food Consumption and Risk of Mortality Among Middle-aged Adults in France.

Abstract

IMPORTANCE:

Growing evidence indicates that higher intake of ultraprocessed foods is associated with higher incidence of noncommunicable diseases. However, to date, the association between ultraprocessed foods consumption and mortality risk has never been investigated.

OBJECTIVE:

To assess the association between ultraprocessed foods consumption and all-cause mortality risk.

DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS:

This observational prospective cohort study selected adults, 45 years or older, from the French NutriNet-Santé Study, an ongoing cohort study that launched on May 11, 2009, and performed a follow-up through December 15, 2017 (a median of 7.1 years). Participants were selected if they completed at least 1 set of 3 web-based 24-hour dietary records during their first 2 years of follow-up. Self-reported data were collected at baseline, including sociodemographic, lifestyle, physical activity, weight and height, and anthropometrics.

EXPOSURES:

The ultraprocessed foods group (from the NOVA food classification system), characterized as ready-to-eat or -heat formulations made mostly from ingredients usually combined with additives. Proportion (in weight) of ultraprocessed foods in the diet was computed for each participant.

MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES:

The association between […]