World ‘not on track’ to stop 1.5 degrees of global warming warns UN Secretary General

Stephan: We were warned just a few months ago by hundreds of scientists who had become the most knowledgable human beings on earth on the subject that we had 12 years to develop and put into place remediation programs to blunt the effects of climate change. If we didn't do this the implications were profound and disastrous. Well, here's the update, and it tells us we didn't listen, so we are going to have to face the results of our sloth, greed, and stupidity.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres warned the world is “not on track” to limit global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Speaking in New Zealand Sunday morning ahead of traveling to Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Fiji — nations among the most vulnerable to climate change — Guterres said: “Climate change is running faster than what we are… the last four years have been the hottest registered.”

Indeed, according to data released in February by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the past five years (2014-2018) have been the hottest years ever recording in NOAA’s 139 years of tracking global temperatures. And with more intense hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and flooding, the impacts of climate change are […]