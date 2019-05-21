The little-noticed surge across the U.S.-Mexico border: It’s Americans heading south

Stephan: There is a growing trend that is getting almost no attention; this report being a rare exception. I am speaking of the emigration of Americans leaving the U.S. for other countries, in this case, Mexico. The numbers may surprise you.

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Spanish friars brought the faith to this colonial city in Mexico’s central highlands.

The silver barons of the 18th century built its mansions.

Now comes the pickleball invasion.

It started with just a few American retirees. These days, two dozen players fill the courts at the municipal sports center most mornings, swinging paddles at plastic balls. There are so many clubs in Mexico dedicated to the U.S. sport that a tournament was held here last year.

“It was a madhouse,” said Victor Guzmán, a 67-year-old entrepreneur from Charlotte who helped pull the event together.

President Trump regularly assails the flow of migrants crossing the Mexican border into the United States. Less noticed has been the surge of people heading in the opposite direction.

Mexico’s statistics institute estimated this month that the U.S.-born population in this country has reached 799,000 — a roughly fourfold increase since 1990. And that is probably an undercount. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City estimates […]