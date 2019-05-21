Four in 10 Americans Embrace Some Form of Socialism

Stephan: Racial equality, immigration, socialism, and gender equality are the four issues guaranteed to get the ultra-right frothing at the mouth. Theirs are, in fact, arguments for morons. This report focuses just on socialism, and I am glad to see this data, because it strips away a ton of lies and disinformation. To begin with, I always find it amusing to hear a rich person arguing against socialism. Why? Because the United States is, on the basis of data, the most socialist nation in the developed world. Let me say that again. The United States is the most socialist nation in the developed world. The distinction is that socialism in America is entirely oriented toward cossetting and giving advantage to the rich through an endless list of tax breaks, subsidies, special arrangements, and political influence. If you think your senator pays as much attention to you as he or she does to a billionaire who calls asking for a meeting, you live in wonderland. The reality is that on issues like education, medical care, prenatal care, post-natal care, education, and eldercare, social policies that foster wellbeing, it is indisputable that socialism produces better social outcomes than privatization or the market. And, as this report lays out, Americans are beginning to recognize this truth.