Trump Judge Who Endorsed Theory Abortion Causes Cancer Confirmed by Senate

Stephan: This is what the Republican Party led by Trump and McConnell are doing to your judiciary; these are the men and women they are putting on the court to pass judgment over you, your friends, and your family should you ever need recourse to the courts. These are the people who will interpret how the laws which govern American society are interpreted. How do you feel about this?

As you’ve no doubt heard, wildly restrictive abortion laws are currently spreading across the United States, in an effort that is seen as the first step toward setting up a court battle to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Wednesday night, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey effectively banned nearly all abortions in the state, even in cases of rape or incest. On Thursday, Missouri’s State Senate passed a bill outlawing abortion at eight weeks of pregnancy. All of this is in the hopes that once the fight reaches the Supreme Court, Trump appointees like Brett Kavanaugh will return the favor by rolling back a woman’s right to choose. But, of course, the Supreme Court isn’t the only place stacked with Trump judges just licking their lips at the thought of gutting the 1973 decision. The president has installed a whopping 106 judges since his inauguration, and, on Thursday, the Senate confirmed what might be his craziest nominee yet.

That would be Wendy Vitter. Trump nominated her nearly a year and a half ago, and on Thursday, the Senate officially voted to give […]