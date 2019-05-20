In Alabama, Opposition to Abortion Runs Deep

This, I think, is but a first article of many about the challenge women in Red value states are going to face, particularly if Roe v. Wade is overturned, and the issue is left to each state to determine. I think young women of all races are going to choose to move to states where there are more opportunities and where they are treated with fairness and dignity. I see the abortion issue as a large factor in the growing Great Schism Trend.

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA — Even before Alabama passed one of the nation’s most restrictive bans on abortions in decades, the procedure had been in decline in the state after years of limits.

The remaining doctors who perform abortions — they have dwindled to a handful — work at only three clinics in a state where there once were more than a dozen. Dr. Yashica Robinson, who provides abortions in Huntsville, said she had been the target of a letter-writing campaign to have her hospital privileges revoked. Even some fellow medical workers, she said, have showed signs of hostility toward her.

“If I wasn’t here, this would not be at the top of my list for places to go,” Dr. Robinson said of the climate in Alabama.

Then this week came the new law, which, if permitted to take effect by the courts, would end most legal abortions in the state and make it a felony for Dr. Robinson to perform one.

“This is absolutely going to scare people away,” she said.

Outside the state, Alabama’s abortion ban has been perceived as a sudden and stunning push by a State Legislature overwhelmingly dominated by men. […]