United States Refuses to Join Plastic Waste Pact

Stephan: When I ran a piece about the plastics crisis the other day, five readers wrote to ask me to pay particular attention to this issue. I am happy to do that but not happy about what I have to report. Once again, Trump and his administration, made it clear they care nothing for the wellbeing of humans, or the planet itself. All that matters is profit for the few. Increasingly my non-American readers are writing me to tell me how dramatically respect and affection for the United States are vanishing since Trump was elected, being replaced by contempt and loathing.

Plastic Pact

Since 1992, a treaty known as the Basel Convention has regulated how nations transport hazardous materials across borders.

On Friday, the United Nations announced that the governments of more than 180 nations had agreed to add the plastic waste destroying our wildlife, our environment, and our health to the materials listed in the treaty — and while the United States was not one of those countries, it won’t be exempt from the new rules.

Exporting Waste

China used to import millions of tons of plastic and other recyclables every year, most of it from the United States. That changed in January 2018, when the nation began enforcing a ban on plastic waste imports.

That left the U.S. scrambling to find new places to send its plastic — and according to some environmental activists, it decided the best option was making deals with private companies in developing nations, such as Indonesia and Thailand, to import the […]