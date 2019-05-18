Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, May 18th, 2019

Water every 10 days: The families on the front line of India’s environmental crisis

Author:     Helen Regan and Omar Khan
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     3:40 AM ET, Thu May 16, 2019
 Link: Water every 10 days: The families on the front line of India’s environmental crisis
Stephan:   Climate change is not coming it is here. The issue now is how bad it will get. This story out of India can give us a sense of what could happen, far sooner than one might think. How would you like to live like this?

India is facing the worst water crisis in its history, with 600 million people dealing with high to extreme water shortage. Many people need to rely on tankers to deliver their water.

NEW DELHI, INDIA — Hundreds of empty plastic jugs wait in rows on the cracked, dry, dusty earth. Hovering expectantly nearby, the residents of Vasant Kunj slum in South Delhi, one of the city’s largest and poorest, stand waiting for a government water tanker to arrive.

It’s been 10 days.
Ten days since they last received a drop of water. For many families, their containers ran out days ago. They are thirsty and dirty.
“It’s very difficult to live like this,” said Fatima Bibi, 30, who is in charge of organizing water for the slum. “Everything comes from this water. Everything. Drinking, cooking, cleaning, washing.”
Ten minutes away are Delhi’s upscale shopping malls, where you can buy a […]

  1. Dariel Garner on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:50 am

    I always feel that it is important to remember that according to Nobel economist Amartya Sen, famines are not caused by crop failure but by the economics of wealth and poverty…apparently this will also be true of water.
    The earth dies first, the poor die second and the very rich take a swim behind high walls.

  2. Rev. Dean on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:05 am

    I do not want to be around by 2040.