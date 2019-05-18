Water every 10 days: The families on the front line of India’s environmental crisis

Stephan: Climate change is not coming it is here. The issue now is how bad it will get. This story out of India can give us a sense of what could happen, far sooner than one might think. How would you like to live like this?

NEW DELHI, INDIA — Hundreds of empty plastic jugs wait in rows on the cracked, dry, dusty earth. Hovering expectantly nearby, the residents of Vasant Kunj slum in South Delhi, one of the city’s largest and poorest, stand waiting for a government water tanker to arrive.

It’s been 10 days.

Ten days since they last received a drop of water. For many families, their containers ran out days ago. They are thirsty and dirty.

“It’s very difficult to live like this,” said Fatima Bibi, 30, who is in charge of organizing water for the slum. “Everything comes from this water. Everything. Drinking, cooking, cleaning, washing.”

Ten minutes away are Delhi’s upscale shopping malls, where you can buy a […]