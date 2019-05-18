Water every 10 days: The families on the front line of India’s environmental crisis

NEW DELHI, INDIA — Hundreds of empty plastic jugs wait in rows on the cracked, dry, dusty earth. Hovering expectantly nearby, the residents of Vasant Kunj slum in South Delhi, one of the city’s largest and poorest, stand waiting for a government water tanker to arrive.
It’s been 10 days.
Ten days since they last received a drop of water. For many families, their containers ran out days ago. They are thirsty and dirty.
“It’s very difficult to live like this,” said Fatima Bibi, 30, who is in charge of organizing water for the slum. “Everything comes from this water. Everything. Drinking, cooking, cleaning, washing.”
Ten minutes away are Delhi’s upscale shopping malls, where you can buy a […]
I always feel that it is important to remember that according to Nobel economist Amartya Sen, famines are not caused by crop failure but by the economics of wealth and poverty…apparently this will also be true of water.
The earth dies first, the poor die second and the very rich take a swim behind high walls.
I do not want to be around by 2040.