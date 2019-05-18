Germany Debuts First Overhead Power Lines for Keeping Electric Trucks Charged on the Highway

Stephan: Here is some good news. The Trump administration and the Republican Senate are doing everything they can to subsidize and protect the carbon energy industry, and block the development and spread of EV transportation. Meanwhile, in more enlightened nations, this is going on.

Germany has just launched its first public test system for using overhead lines to power electric trucks.

The 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) stretch of overhead lines, which runs through a crucial portion of the Hessen autobahn from Frankfurt airport, will be tested by a fleet of electrical trucks until late 2022.

The overhead line hybrid trucks (OH trucks) that are being tested on the road are equipped with electric motors, batteries, and diesel engines. When the trucks drive underneath of the power line at speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, the charging system automatically connects to the overhead lines for charging.

While the truck is connected to the overhead line, it drives with the help of its electric motor while simultaneously charging its battery. With the energy stored in the battery, the OH truck can continue past the overhead lines and move emission-free along the motorway.

In the event that the battery is empty, the OH truck […]