How Gerrymandering Leads to Radical Abortion Laws

Stephan: The Republican Party is making an active and concerted effort, financed by its uber-rich masters, to restructure America into a christofascist state with an authoritarian executive. They seek a society that explicitly wants women to be subordinate, and they are using where they can the power of the state to achieve their goal. This is not a conspiracy theory, I've cooked up. It is a statement based on social data. There are many facets to this, but one of the least understood is the connection between gerrymandering and the anti-choice movement. This essay lays out the facts.