Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, May 17th, 2019

How Gerrymandering Leads to Radical Abortion Laws

Author:     DAVID DALEY
Source:     The New Republic
Publication Date:     May 14, 2019
 Link: How Gerrymandering Leads to Radical Abortion Laws
Stephan:   The Republican Party is making an active and concerted effort, financed by its uber-rich masters, to restructure America into a christofascist state with an authoritarian executive. They seek a society that explicitly wants women to be subordinate, and they are using where they can the power of the state to achieve their goal.  This is not a conspiracy theory, I've cooked up.  It is a statement based on social data. There are many facets to this, but one of the least understood is the connection between gerrymandering and the anti-choice movement. This essay lays out the facts.

Anti-choice demonstrators
Credit: Olivier Douliery/Getty

Stacey Abrams still hasn’t conceded that she lost to Brian Kemp in last year’s gubernatorial race in Georgia, and perhaps justifiably so. Kemp, formerly the secretary of state there, administered his own election, shuttered precincts in black communities, and presided over a last-minute voting roll purge that targeted predominantly minority voters. Despite all that help, he eclipsed Abrams by fewer than 55,000 votes—another sign of how purple Georgia has become.

Last week, however, the state legislature enacted—and Kemp signed—one of the most extreme “fetal heartbeat” abortion prohibitions in the nation. HB 481, which declares that “unborn children are a class of living, distinct persons,” limits abortions to the first six weeks of pregnancy. If the law is allowed to take effect in January—rather than being held up in the courts—women who miscarry could be investigated by the state to determine whether their […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:13 am

    They want you to have kids, but once you have them, they do not give a damn about you or the kids. What a bunch of idiots.