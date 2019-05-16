Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Factbox: Which are the world’s 10 most dangerous countries for women?

Source:     Thomson Reuters Foundation
Publication Date:     JUNE 25, 2018 / 6:39 PM
Link: Factbox: Which are the world’s 10 most dangerous countries for women?
Stephan:   Because I was so horrified by this research, and saw it as so provocative, I have held on to this report for a year waiting to see whether the data held up upon re-examination. It has. In fact, with the current christofascist drive to let the state take control over women's bodies things have gotten worse. Did you know that the United States is one of the 10 most dangerous nations in the world to be a woman? No. Well, here is the relevant data. And as you read this report place it in this context. To quote Fortune Magazine, "The U.S.’s poor standing in this survey arrives just a week after a UN report found the U.S. to be the most unequal country in the developed world, with 40 million people living in poverty."

LONDON — India was named as the world’s most dangerous country for women in a survey of global experts released on Tuesday.

Seven years ago a Thomson Reuters Foundation experts’ survey found the five most dangerous countries for women were seen to be Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India, and Somalia. This year we set out to see if the situation had changed. We wanted to find out whether more was being done to address the overall risks faced by women, and specifically regarding healthcare, access to economic resources, customary practices, sexual violence, non-sexual violence and human trafficking. We expanded our poll to the 10 most dangerous countries with some surprising results.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of about 550 experts on women’s issues ranked war-torn Afghanistan and Syria in second and third place, with Somalia and Saudi Arabia next.

The survey was a repeat of a similar poll in 2011 which ranked the most dangerous countries for women as Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India and Somalia.

It asked which five of the 193 United Nations member states were most dangerous for women […]

