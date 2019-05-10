Millions of poor people may lose benefits as Trump moves to redefine poverty level

Stephan: If you are a retired person on a small income, or a single mother working three jobs and still just getting by, or you receive some kind of support based on your small income, or a physical disability, Donald the billion dollar loser Trump, is about to screw you big time. Here is yet another morally disgusting Trump story. I am so tired of these stories and would think others feel as I do. And yet FiveThirtyEight says Trump is at 42.3% approval rating.

The Trump administration has proposed a new change that would overhaul how the government determines the national poverty level in a move that could cost millions of Americans access to welfare programs.

The Office of Management and Budget proposed a regulatory change Monday that would alter the formula for determining the annual poverty level, which the federal government uses to establish whether people qualify for benefits like Medicaid and food stamps, Bloomberg News reports.