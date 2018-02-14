200 million Americans live in the 100-mile zone where Border Patrol can ask for papers

Have you ever driven on American roads concerned that you will be stopped at a checkpoint to have your papers examined? You can imagine it: militarized police and barriers stopping cars and forcing people out of their cars for interrogation. A very different vibe than the rare the alcohol stops, one occasionally sees during the holidays.  Or picture them coming into shops or restaurants demanding papers.

As this report lays out, for a bit over 60 per cent of Americans that is about to become a reality. This is the Republican Trump administration idea of immigration policy. Also it gets people used to it, makes it normal.

Legally, of course, there is supposed to be no racial profiling. Now stop laughing get out of your car, and show me your papers. Doesn’t that sound nice?

 

Incidents of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents asking for the citizenship status of passengers on Amtrak trains and Greyhound buses are terrifying—and not even remotely new. Advocates have condemned reports of immigration agents demanding papers from passengers as far back as the Bush and Obamaadministrations. What advocates note is new, however, is the frequency at which these questionings are now happening, most recently in Florida. But how, you might ask, does Border Patrol have the authority to do this? Because of an “obscure law” passed by Congress decades ago:

Legislation from 1946 gives agents the authority to search any vehicle near an “external boundary” of the United States, and subsequent regulations defined that area as within 100 air miles of a land or sea boundary. While that may sound like just a sliver of the United States, 9 of the country’s 10 most populated cities lie within the so-called 100-mile zone, and about two-thirds of Americans live inside of it, according to the ACLU. Ninety-seven percent of New Yorkers lived within the area in 2007, and some states, including Florida and Maine, are entirely inside it.

“Within the 100-mile zone,” the American Civil Liberties

  1. Mark R
    Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 5:26 am

    This is not just a Trump thing..this has been in the making for decades. To paint this as just a “red” Nazi issue does not acknowledge the deeper agenda of the technocratic state which is un-elected and often unseen.

    Reply

