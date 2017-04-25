Young People Want Radical Change – Survey Blows the Lid off Right-Wing and Corporate Economic Propaganda
A new survey conducted by the Runawayinequality.org Educational Network shows that younger Americans (ages 18-40) overwhelmingly support bold proposals to reverse inequality— polices such as Medicare for all, free higher education, ending mass incarceration, wealth taxes on multi-millionaires, financial speculation taxes on Wall Street, public banks, immigrants rights, worker rights, a guaranteed job at a living wage, campaign finance reform, and a sustainable environment.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is doing all it can to accelerate inequality. The billionaire appointees, the Goldman Sachs economic advisors, the hollow health care and tax proposals all are designed to move more money into the hands of the few.
Unfortunately, the mainstream Democrats are hardly better when in comes to runaway inequality.
- Over the last 37 years, America’s top 10 percent saw their incomes rise by 115 percent and the top 1 percent saw an incredible rise of 198 percent. Meanwhile, the bottom half of
It is fantastic to see young people are ready for change! Real and lasting changes will occur by migrating their personal choices toward service to others and moving into higher consciousness. Voting will do nothing. Politicians will do nothing. Dems and Repubs have little to offer but illusions and fraud. The people, us, are the changemakers.