Young People Want Radical Change – Survey Blows the Lid off Right-Wing and Corporate Economic Propaganda

Author:     Les Leopold
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     23 April 2017
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/news-amp-politics/young-people-want-radical-change-survey-blows-lid-right-wing-and-corporate"

Here is some possibly good news.  Based on this survey this is a demographic that has the right ideas, although it is very much a question as to whether enough Millennials will actually come out and vote in 2018 to make their views dispositive. Based on past performance it seems unlikely, but we can hope.

A new survey conducted by the Runawayinequality.org Educational Network shows that younger Americans (ages 18-40) overwhelmingly support bold proposals to reverse inequality— polices such as Medicare for all, free higher education, ending mass incarceration, wealth taxes on multi-millionaires, financial speculation taxes on Wall Street, public banks, immigrants rights, worker rights, a guaranteed job at a living wage, campaign finance reform, and a sustainable environment.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is doing all it can to accelerate inequality. The billionaire appointees, the Goldman Sachs economic advisors, the hollow health care and tax proposals all are designed to move more money into the hands of the few.

Unfortunately, the mainstream Democrats are hardly better when in comes to runaway inequality.

  • Over the last 37 years, America’s top 10 percent saw their incomes rise by 115 percent and the top 1 percent saw an incredible rise of 198 percent. Meanwhile, the bottom half of
  1. Mark R
    Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 5:52 am

    It is fantastic to see young people are ready for change! Real and lasting changes will occur by migrating their personal choices toward service to others and moving into higher consciousness. Voting will do nothing. Politicians will do nothing. Dems and Repubs have little to offer but illusions and fraud. The people, us, are the changemakers.

