How Western Civilization Could Collapse

Author:     Rachel Nuwer
Source:     BBC (U.K.)
Publication Date:     18 April 2017
 Link: http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20170418-how-western-civilisation-could-collapse"

This is a really good essay explaining what I am concerned about: the collapse of democratic civilization. Based on the social outcome data it is not far-fetched. This essay spells it out.

There is only one solution: We must create a society that has wellbeing from the individual, to the family, community, nation and the planet itself, as the first priority. We must create a wellbeing based culture or  collapse as the Romans and other have before us. That is why I wrote the 8 Laws. To show how a wellbeing based society can be created without armies, great wealth, or official position.

Credit: Future

The political economist Benjamin Friedman once compared modern Western society to a stable bicycle whose wheels are kept spinning by economic growth. Should that forward-propelling motion slow or cease, the pillars that define our society – democracy, individual liberties, social tolerance and more – would begin to teeter. Our world would become an increasingly ugly place, one defined by a scramble over limited resources and a rejection of anyone outside of our immediate group. Should we find no way to get the wheels back in motion, we’d eventually face total societal collapse.

Such collapses have occurred many times in human history, and no civilisation, no matter how seemingly great, is immune to the vulnerabilities that may lead a society to its end. Regardless of how well things are going in the present moment, the situation can always change. Putting aside species-ending events like an asteroid strike, nuclear winter …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  How Western Civilization Could Collapse

Comments

  1. skhovland
    Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 6:34 am

    Cold periods caused by Grand Solar Minimums have caused collapses. We are now going into a GSM.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com