The President Pence Delusion

Author:     Jane Mayer
Source:     The New Yorker
Publication Date:     October 16, 2017 5:00 AM
 Link: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/10/23/the-danger-of-president-pence/amp"

Donald Trump in my view is a narcissistic psychopath and compulsive liar who is not competent  to be president. The problem is if Trump were removed by the 25th Amendment, as some are beginning to propose, we would get President Mike Pence who, for different reasons, is almost as bad as Trump, just in a different way.

When I look at Pence I see the man profiled in this very fine assessment.

We’re in trouble folks.

Stephen Bannon, the former White House strategist, worries that Pence would “be a President that the Kochs would own.”
Illustration by Todd St. John

On September 14th, the right-wing pundit Ann Coulter, who last year published a book titled “In Trump We Trust,” expressed what a growing number of Americans, including conservatives, have been feeling since the 2016 election. The previous day, President Trump had dined with Democratic leaders at the White House, and had impetuously agreed to a major policy reversal, granting provisional residency to undocumented immigrants who came to America as children. Republican legislators were blindsided. Within hours, Trump disavowed the deal, then reaffirmed it. Coulter tweeted, “At this point, who doesn’t want Trump impeached?” She soon added, “If we’re not getting a wall, I’d prefer President Pence.”

Trump’s swerve did the unthinkable—uniting Coulter and liberal commentators. After Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea, Gail Collins, the …

