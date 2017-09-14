NRA TV host lashes out at ‘biased’ reporter for describing guns as ‘weapons’

Author:     BRAD REED
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     12 SEP 2017 AT 11:24 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/09/watch-nra-tv-host-lashes-out-at-biased-reporter-for-describing-guns-as-weapons/"

Did you know the NRA, following the lead of FOX, now has its own TV propaganda channel? Yes, they do, and it is just as weird as you might imagine it to be. Here’s an example of what I mean. You just can’t make stuff like this up.

NRA TV host Grant Stinchfield

NRA TV host Grant Stinchfield is once again attacking the mainstream media — and this time it’s over articles that describe guns and firearms as “weapons.”

Via Media Matters, Stinchfield went on a lengthy rant against an article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that talked about fears that campus open carry laws would lead to college students getting drunk and firing their weapons. Stinchfield singled out the use of the word “weapon” as a textbook example of “media bias” intended to make the general public afraid of guns.

“It’s their use of the word weapon that has me bewildered,” he said of the article. “The reporter uses ‘weapons’ in place of firearms or guns so many times, it just becomes bizarre. Here, ‘Fears of gun owners getting drunk and firing their weapons.’ I firmly believe she uses the phrase weapons over firearms in an effort …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  NRA TV host lashes out at ‘biased’ reporter for describing guns as ‘weapons’

Comments

  1. Steve Hovland
    Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 5:45 am

    Anyone who doesn’t have their own channel on youtube is missing out.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com