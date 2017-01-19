Newt Gingrich: Trump Should Use The CNN Confrontation As An Excuse To Break The Press

One of the hallmarks of Fascist government is its obsessive effort to control media and to foster disinformation and fake news. Breitbart News, Daily Caller, Fox News, Alex Jones being instructive examples of what I mean. Fascists recognize what many in democracies take for granted: the key to successful democracy is a free and robust media. In this interview with Newt Gingrich, a man so ethically scummy he was driven out of the Speakership and Congressional office entirely, we see the vulgar Fascist view of media clearly on display. Like much that is coming Friday only citizen push back and support for the media is going to assure that this institution of democracy continues to function properly.

Newt Gingrich, a prominent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump and a Fox News contributor, would like to shatter the influence of an “adversarial” press. And he thinks Trump’s press conference confrontation with CNN reporter Jim Acosta has given the incoming administration the opportunity to dramatically reshape White House press interactions to favor journalists who will treat the president-elect more favorably.

During Trump’s January 11 presser, he lashed out at CNN  and demanded the network apologize for a recent report on his alleged ties to Russia, and Acosta repeatedly called out, seeking to ask a question in response. Trump replied by calling CNN “terrible,” castigating Acosta for being “rude,” and declaring, “I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news!” Sean Spicer, who will serve as Trump’s White House press secretary, subsequently told Acosta that he would be removed if he continued to press …

  1. Mark R
    Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:45 am

    The lamestream media exposed itself in the election for both what it is and what it isn’t. What it is are cheerleaders for the corrupt establishment, parrots and collaborators. What it isn’t – relevant or credible.

