Need more evidence of global weirding? The trees are heading west.

Need more evidence that the world is getting really weird? Trees on the East Coast of the U.S. might be migrating west.
Songlin Fei, an ecologist at Purdue University, compared U.S. Forest Service data on tree ranges from 1980-1995 against more recent data from 2013-2015. According to the study published in the journal Science Advances, trees on the East Coast might be shifting their ranges westward right underneath our noses.
Nearly half of the tree species they examined were making a break for it.
Of the 86 different tree species, 47% had a significant westward shift, including quaking aspens, several types of oak, and plum and cherry trees.
The trees weren’t physically moving, of course. Nor were they necessarily disappearing in the east. Instead, the trees, especially saplings, were spreading more along the species’ western edges.
So why are the trees moving? Fei’s team thinks they’re following …