The Dwindling Female Labor Force in the US

- Labor force participation among U.S. women rose from 1975 to 2000
- Slow, steady exodus calls into question the appeal of workplaces
- Women seek synergy between career and life
From 1975 to 2000, the labor force participation rate — the percentage of the population that is either employed or unemployed and actively seeking work — among U.S. women rose dramatically. But at the turn of the millennium, it began to decline and has been falling ever since.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 59.9% of women aged 15-16 and older were in the labor force in 2000. By 2010, that figure fell to 58.6%, and at the end of 2015, it was even lower, at 56.7%.
Retiring female baby boomers account for a percentage of the shrinking labor force, as does the increasing number of young women enrolling in college. But these demographics don’t tell the whole story. …
Interesting that the poll includes nothing on the number of women who are starting their own businesses. Or is that ‘implied’ under ‘labor force’? As I look around at my daughter and other young women, I see more and more of them starting their own businesses, alone and with other women.
Hmm..very puzzling that women would be fed up with unequal pay & family life and lifestyle dictated by corporate wage slave owners. Perhaps the mass programming and lies – that faithfully helping your government greased corporation earn truckloads of money without benefitting from the gains is great and will make you happy – is wearing off? Not being a female, I really don’t know of course.