The Dwindling Female Labor Force in the US

Author:     Jane Miller and Amy Adkins
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     January 17, 2017
 Link: http://www.gallup.com/businessjournal/201719/dwindling-female-labor-force.aspx

This Gallup survey as well as others I have seen suggest that American corporate employment policies are increasingly dysfunctional for women. It’s not just differences in pay between men and women doing the same jobs. It also has to do with things like daycare for children, the culture of corporate workplaces, and health policies. This is just another area where we are falling behind the rest of the developed world.

  • Labor force participation among U.S. women rose from 1975 to 2000
  • Slow, steady exodus calls into question the appeal of workplaces
  • Women seek synergy between career and life

From 1975 to 2000, the labor force participation rate — the percentage of the population that is either employed or unemployed and actively seeking work — among U.S. women rose dramatically. But at the turn of the millennium, it began to decline and has been falling ever since.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 59.9% of women aged 15-16 and older were in the labor force in 2000. By 2010, that figure fell to 58.6%, and at the end of 2015, it was even lower, at 56.7%.

Retiring female baby boomers account for a percentage of the shrinking labor force, as does the increasing number of young women enrolling in college. But these demographics don’t tell the whole story. …

  1. Sharon Crespi
    Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 5:39 am

    Interesting that the poll includes nothing on the number of women who are starting their own businesses. Or is that ‘implied’ under ‘labor force’? As I look around at my daughter and other young women, I see more and more of them starting their own businesses, alone and with other women.

  2. Mark R
    Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Hmm..very puzzling that women would be fed up with unequal pay & family life and lifestyle dictated by corporate wage slave owners. Perhaps the mass programming and lies – that faithfully helping your government greased corporation earn truckloads of money without benefitting from the gains is great and will make you happy – is wearing off? Not being a female, I really don’t know of course.

