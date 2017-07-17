China unveils gene technology to create SUPERHUMANS with hyper-muscular test-tube dogs

David King, director of Human Genetics Alert (HGA), voiced his fears over what is widely viewed as the first step on a slippery slope.
He told express.co.uk: “It’s true that the more and more animals that are genetically engineered using these techniques brings us closer to the possibility of genetic engineering of humans.
“Dogs as a species, in respect of cloning are very difficult, and even more difficult to clone human beings.
“There’s no medical case for it, the scientists are interested in being the first person in the world to create a genetically engineer child.
An army of super-humans has been a staple of science fiction and superhero comics for decades – but the super-dog…