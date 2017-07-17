China unveils gene technology to create SUPERHUMANS with hyper-muscular test-tube dogs

Author:    
Source:     Sunday Express (U.K.)
Publication Date:     09:46, Sun, Jul 16, 2017
 Link: http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/828981/China-genetic-engineering-super-soldiers-dogs"

I first picked up the Homo Superior Trend  in 2005 from a paper in a genetics journal, and have been following it and writing about it since then. The momentum of this trend is increasing; here is the latest.

It is my belief that by 2050 humanity with be faced with an existential crisis, the creation of Homo Superior, a new species that will be smarter and healthier free of chronic diseases compared to Homo Sapiens.

Because we are a culture based on greed and profit I presume that the rich will be the ones to first avail themselves of this new technology because it will be expensive and, because it includes gene-lining, all of their children will share those benefits of health and intelligence. The implications of this fork in humanity are barely discussed, but will soon be upon us.

David King, director of Human Genetics Alert (HGA), voiced his fears over what is widely viewed as the first step on a slippery slope.

He told express.co.uk: “It’s true that the more and more animals that are genetically engineered using these techniques brings us closer to the possibility of genetic engineering of humans.

“Dogs as a species, in respect of cloning are very difficult, and even more difficult to clone human beings.

“There’s no medical case for it, the scientists are interested in being the first person in the world to create a genetically engineer child.

“They’re interested in science and the technology and their careers. They will continue pushing the regulations for it.“That does set us on the road to eugenics. I am very concerned with what I’m seeing.”

An army of super-humans has been a staple of science fiction and superhero comics for decades – but the super-dog

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  China unveils gene technology to create SUPERHUMANS with hyper-muscular test-tube dogs

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com