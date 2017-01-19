Abortion rate declines to historic low, with Obamacare a likely contributor, study says

Author:     Nina Agrawal
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     17 January 2017 | 8:05 p.m.
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-us-abortion-rates-20170117-story.html"

Want to reduce abortion rates? The answer is pretty simple: good sex-education classes. Every developed nation in the world that has done that has seen the effect. But of course Red value states governed by Theocratic Rightists hate sex ed, and will only prat on about abstinence. And although those states have higher unplanned pregnancies than Blue value states with good sex-ed, even they have seen decreases, probably because social media is doing the job the schools should be doing.

As experts in the field say,  “We don’t think it’s because people are having less sex,” said Dr. Diane Horvath-Cosper, an obstetrician with the New York-based group Physicians for Reproductive Health who was not involved in the study. “It’s because people are protecting from pregnancy better than they used to.”

It is another proof of the Theorem of wellbeing.

The U.S. abortion rate has hit its lowest point since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973, according to a new study.

The researchers estimated that there were 926,200 abortions in 2014, or 14.6 abortions for every 1,000 women of reproductive age. That was down 14% from three years earlier.

“We saw declines in abortion in almost every single state,” said Jenna Jerman, a public health researcher at the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights think tank in New York, and a coauthor of the study, which was published Tuesday in the journal Perspectives on Sexual and Reproductive Health.

Though the study did not look at the reasons for the decline, the authors and other experts suggested that improved access to contraception played the biggest role by preventing unintended pregnancies.

“We don’t think it’s because people are having less sex,” said Dr. Diane Horvath-Cosper, an obstetrician with the New York-based group …

  1. Mark R
    Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:58 am

    This is good news and glad to hear it. It might be a good idea to look into the underlying reasons for the decline rather than make assumptions. When Obamacare bankrupts the the healthcare system and the country..I suspect access to birth control will be disrupted.

