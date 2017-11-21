Yet another Donald Trump administration official forced to resign in disgrace

The list of people who have resigned from the Donald Trump administration, via scandal or controversy or alleged criminal behavior or other embarrassing fashion, is so long that it’s difficult to recite it from memory. As of today, yet another Trump administration official has resigned in disgrace – and in this instance it’s a particularly hypocritical development, even by Trumpian standards.
Despite the separation of church and state mandated by the United States Constitution, there is a position in the Donald Trump administration called the “Director of the Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships at the Department of Homeland Security.” Reverend Jamie Johnson held that position until today, when he was forced to resign over inappropriate remarks he’d made before taking the job. His remarks are so over the top, they reveal that he’s not a legitimate reverend or religious leader, but a paranoid racist and a deranged lunatic.
Before taking the DHS job, Johnson would call into talk radio and attack black people for their “laziness.” He attacked Muslims, saying “all that Islam has ever given us is oil and dead bodies,” according to The …